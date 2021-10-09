588 job cuts, including 530 in France, according to unions

The management of ArianeGroup clarified on Friday before the central social and economic committee (CSE) that it wanted to eliminate a total of 588 jobs in France and Germany by the end of 2022, including 530 in France, a- we learned from union sources.

ArianeGroup announced two weeks ago the elimination of “a maximum of 600 jobs” by voluntary departures in these two countries before the end of 2022 to regain competitiveness, in particular in the face of competition from the American SpaceX and its reusable space launchers.

“All French and German sites are affected” by these “588 job cuts, including 530 in France,” Christophe Guionet of the CFDT told AFP. The distribution of these job cuts is “proportional” to the current workforce in each of the two countries, said Mathieu Richard of the CFE-CGC.

These workforce reductions will affect “fifteen sites, including eleven in France,” added Mr. Richard. “Some sites will be a little more impacted than others, because management wants to increase subcontracting”, in order to “reduce costs”, he continued.





On the French side, the job cuts will be carried out via a collective contractual termination (RCC), while in Germany, a device already in place, “which runs until 2022”, will be “used for these departures”, explained M Guionet. Taking into account natural departures, “for example at retirement, the RCC will not cover 530 positions”, according to Mr. Richard.

Next week, the workforce reduction plan will be presented to the CSEs of the various French establishments, said Mr. Guionet. RCC negotiations are scheduled for Monday and Thursday, before two more rounds of talks on October 20 and 27, union officials said. A new central CSE is expected to be held on October 28.

“Management is seeking to regain competitiveness by removing structural positions”, but “we have not succeeded in obtaining the slightest information on the hoped-for gain in terms of competitiveness”, underlined Mr. Guionet.

The management “has not provided any proof of the need to eliminate these posts (…) The activity will fall on those who remain and who, for a good number, are overloaded”, he protested, ” very surprised “by the announcement of” job cuts in Brest while the activity for the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) is very intense “.

ArianeGroup, which achieved a turnover of 2.5 billion in 2020, currently employs 7,600 people.