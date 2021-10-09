a 3rd dose of vaccine recommended for professionals in co

How to get the idea of ​​a 3rd dose of vaccine against Covid accepted by a population of caregivers, the majority of whom are already resistant to the 1st? This is however what the European Medicines Agency and the High Authority for Health are recommending. Olivier Véran intends to follow their directives

The Minister of Solidarity and Health, Olivier Véran, announced yesterday (Thursday, October 7, 2021) that “all caregivers will be affected by the booster dose“, or a third dose of vaccine against Covid-19.

A decision taken to follow the recommendation of the High Authority for Health (HAS).

#Communicated | Vaccination # COVID19 – The HAS recommends administering a booster dose at 6 months to professionals in contact with the most vulnerable (health, medico-social, medical transport sectors) and to those around immunocompromised people.

To explain this decision, the HAS is based first on the favorable opinion of the European Medicines Agency, regarding a booster dose (with the Pfizer vaccine, for the adult population). The High Authority for Health is also relying on the latest data, on the protection of severe forms of Covid-19 and on the reduction of transmission.

Recent American and Israeli studies show cases of contamination 11 times less numerous and severe forms almost 20 times less, in vaccinated people.

With the decrease in efficacy observed over time, the 3rd dose, in caregivers, in contact with the most vulnerable populations is, therefore, “salutary“, for the health authorities. The interest on the other hand, for the general population, is not yet determined, in view of current data.





The persons concerned are called upon to proceed “quickly“to this additional injection, by Olivier Véran:

We implement the opinion of the @HAS_sante : all caregivers will be affected by the booster dose, such as relatives of immunocompromised people.

I call on all eligible people to quickly get their booster dose. Let's not let our guard down.

3.5 million healthcare players are concerned in France. Other targets: relatives of immunocompromised patients, i.e. 350,000 to 400,000 people, on national territory.

But, in Guadeloupe, the instructions seem difficult to apply.

The fact is that, in the archipelago, barely a third of eligible professionals have started their vaccination course; among them, many have only received one dose of vaccine to date. The majority of them categorically refuse to resort to this means of combating the serious forms of the disease, advocated by the government.

The national measure could, therefore, have difficulty in being heard, in our latitudes.