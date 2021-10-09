A “big remake” on PlayStation will be unveiled in December

A folk artist announced the upcoming revelation of the “remake of a big game” by PlayStation, while indulging in a few indiscretions.

PlayStation should reveal a big project at the end of the year, a “remake of a big game” on PS5 according to folk singer Éabha McMahon, in an interview with Irish radio station WLR FM. The artist now under the pseudo AVA is involved in the soundtrack of this remake, called to sing in the Irish language on the main theme.

I recently wrote a song for a PlayStation game with Michael McGlynn. It happened about a year and a half ago, just as the pandemic hit. Michael contacted me and said, “Look, we’re writing music for a remake of a PlayStation game.” […] His daughter sang on the track and his wife arranged some of the choral parts, as did Michael. He also worked with me on the linguistic side of things, it was almost a family effort.

Obviously, the station was unable to extract more information from him about the game in question, but the artist indulged in a few indiscretions:





For a long time, I wasn’t allowed to really say … you don’t know what you’re writing for, it’s kind of confidential because they don’t want it to come out. In fact, it is going to be announced at Christmas, the name of the game. I’ve heard about it now and have been confirmed that it’s a big game, which is great. So there will be an Irish language song in the game, that’s great.

The discerning eye of VGC discovered that Yasunori Mitsuda, the composer of the Xenogears or Chrono Trigger games, tweeted a photo with Celtic song figure McGlynn and her daughter in late August. But the link ends here for now.

Contest: find out what “big game” could include an Irish theme on its remake and gain your weight in doors of R19.

Source: www.videogameschronicle.com