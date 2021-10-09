a clumsy candidate for the Best Pastry Chef turns Mercotte on his back

The tenth season of Best Pastry Chef kicked off on M6 this Thursday, October 7 with a great novelty: a first qualifying episode! This is why 20 amateurs were exceptionally competing outside the famous tent, and only 14 of them were selected to be able to enter the tent and enter the competition. Among them, Alexandre, who stood out during the tasting after the first test …

After entrusting his pie to the jury, the 29-year-old Belgian candidate listened attentively to the advice of Cyril Lignac, who asked him to take more care of the visual of his cakes. “Good tasting“, replied the one who is responsible for sales in Charleroi, forgetting that Mercotte had not yet given his opinion on the appearance of the pie.”I’ll say a quick word, don’t you mind?“, she reacted annoyed, but with a smile.”Oh sorry … You also have a very nice top because it reminds of the yellow of the Belgian flag, so I love it“, answered Alexandre, obviously very stressed by this clumsiness.”Do not do the bean, it will not work!“, warned Mercotte, hilarious.





But the candidate again ignored the essential juror of the show a few seconds later! Once the cake tasted, Cyril Lignac issued several criticisms before the amateur pastry chef started to walk away, saying: “Great, thank you very much anyway“. Dumbfounded, Mercotte raised his finger and raised his voice:”Him ! Him, he forgets me every time! Once it’s okay, you have an excuse, but twice is enough! Are you kidding me !“.”Not at all“, defended Alexandre, while Cyril Lignac laughed out loud.”If, if, if!“, insisted the judge, annoyed. Fortunately, the second tasting after the following test went off without a hitch for Alexandre, who received the compliments of Mercotte for his trompe-l’oeil dessert representing a mug of beer. .

Hugo mallais