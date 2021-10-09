A comedian would have liked to organize “a meeting between Zemmour and his audience at the Bataclan” on the evening of November 13th and caused an uproar

the essential

The comedian Gaëtan Matis caused a wave of indignation on the networks after a “joke” on “a time machine” which would allow him to ensure the presence of Eric Zemmour and his supporters at the Bataclan the evening of the terrorist attack on November 13, 2015.

The comedian Gaëtan Matis provoked the indignation of some Internet users, Saturday, the day after the online publication of a Facebook post where he suggests that “if I had a time machine, I would I would have fun booking the Bataclan hall for the evening of November 13 and I would organize a meeting there between Eric Zemmour and his audience.

Facebook screen of Gaëtan Matis’ post.



The message, as well as a variant on the same subject, was unpublished from the comedian’s page on Saturday in the middle of the day, after the appearance of a large number of hate messages on Gaëtan Matis’ social networks.





Read also :

“He is racist and negationist”: Dupond-Moretti violently tackles Eric Zemmour

Quickly, supporters of Eric Zemmour and many far-right internet users cried foul.

“This” humorist “, friend of Yassine Belattar, wishes the massacre by jihadists of all those who support me. On which side is the violence?” notably tweeted the main interested party, Eric Zemmour.

Gilbert Collard also spoke out asking for an “exemplary condemnation of this call for massacre.”

Many Internet users have also made a link between this publication and Papacito’s video where the Toulouse polemicist laced up a model wearing an “I am communist” t-shirt.

Read also :

Toulouse Youtuber “Papacito” was heard by police after his video targeting LFI