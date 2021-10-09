A film confirmed after season 6, the last of the series

While they have been waiting to see the Shelbys again for over two years now, fans of Peaky Blinders receive good news which should allow them to wait a little more calmly for the rest of the series. This week, series creator Steven Knight first indicated that filming for the sixth season was complete and that it should hit screens in the spring, reports Variety.

And after ? The series will end as such. However, it will offer itself an end worthy of the name thanks to a feature film. “I am going to write the film which will take place and which will be shot in Birmingham. And will be in a way the end of the adventure for Peaky Blinders as we know it, ”said Steven Knight at the BFI London Film Festival. Production of this ultimate component will start in 2023.





A variation of the universe Peaky Blinders ?

While a few tears may fall down the cheeks of Tommy Shelby’s loyalists at the end of season six, an additional note of hope may well be heard in the years to come. The director has indeed raised the possibility of launching series linked to the universe of Peaky Blinders, while avoiding pronouncing the word “spin-off” which he does not particularly like.

However, if ever Peaky Blinders was giving birth to derivative series, Steven Knight would not necessarily be behind the camera since he indicates to Variety that he would have no trouble “passing the baton”.