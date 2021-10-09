a jackpot of 220 million euros scheduled for Tuesday





EUROMILLIONS RESULTS – The Euromillions jackpot continues to increase! After an amount of 202 million euros on Friday, October 8, 220 million euros will be offered next Tuesday. An exceptional print.

[Mis à jour le 9 octobre 2021 à 17h30] The Euromillions jackpot keeps increasing! If the October 8 draw offered a prize pool of 202 million euros, that of Tuesday 12 will be 220 million euros. Astronomical sums that have something to dream of players, regular and curious. Indeed, these amounts can change a life: new house, real estate investments, holidays at the end of the world, donations to charities … If no player has won the jackpot of 202 million euros, a lucky one has become a millionaire thanks to the MyMillion code. In addition, ten players, including a Frenchman, obtained the five correct numbers and a star number and walk away with 166,984 euros.





The Euromillions draw for October 8, 2021:

1-10-23-42-46 and Star numbers: 3-5 (no winner)

MyMillion code: BH 058 0251 (internet)

Who is the biggest winner?

If no one has walked away with the 202 million jackpot this Friday, you may end up being lucky during the next Euromillions draw which will take place on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Indeed, the jackpot will be 220 million. euros. An amount even more attractive than the previous one and which awaits only a winner. To play, you just have to go to your tobacconist or to the FDJ website. Then, you will have to choose five numbers between 1 and 50 which will compose your combination. And don’t forget to also check the two star numbers, between 1 and 12. As a reminder, the biggest winner of the Euromillions is a Swiss. On February 26, 2021, this player won the record sum of 210 million euros. The eventual winner of the jackpot on Tuesday, October 12 will therefore win the biggest prize in the history of the European lottery.

> Try your luck for the next draw with an FDJ grid

Newsletter





Not all star signs would have the same chances of hitting the jackpot, according to CNews. If the track it seems rather eccentric in the first place, it is nevertheless very serious and supported by a study of The Lott, the equivalent of the Française des Jeux but for Australia. On the top of the podium for lucky players are undoubtedly Pisces, who alone accounted for 11.6% of the top Australian lottery winners last year. Gemini are also well off and come close behind, with 9.9% of the lucky ones pocketing millions. Finally, at the 3rd step of the podium, we find the natives of the Virgin who won 8.9% of the lottery jackpots last year. Next are Aquarians, Scorpio and Taurus, tied at 8.5%. Finally, at the back of the pack, come the natives of Aries (7.5%) and especially of Sagittarius who bring up the rear, with only 6% of the big winners, detail our colleagues.