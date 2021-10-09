a known antibiotic could eradicate it “at the source”

Lyme disease, caused by bacteria called “borellias” (Borrelia garinii, B. afzeli, B. burgdorferi, etc.) and transmitted by ticks, can be persistent and dangerous if not treated in time. So far, efforts have focused on developing or improving treatments, but a team of researchers recently discovered that a known antibiotic actually has a sufficiently “targeted” spectrum of action to kill certain bacteria without being harmful to animals or flora. Widespread in nature, it could thus make it possible to eradicate Lyme disease directly at the source, according to the researchers. The first field trials will take place next summer.

Lyme disease is a growing problem in Europe, North America and Asia. It first causes a characteristic bull’s eye rash and flu-like syndrome. If left untreated, it can lead to serious long-term problems, such as Lyme arthritis or neurological disturbances.

” Lyme disease is well placed to be eradicated Says Kim Lewis of Northeastern University in Boston. ” We are preparing, the first field test will take place next summer “. Lyme disease is caused by a bacteria called Borrelia burgdorferi that hides in wild mice. The ticks that feed on these mice are infected and can infect other animals, including humans.

Hygromycin A: a targeted harmfulness under study for years

Currently, she is treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics such as doxycycline, which kill a wide range of bacteria. However, it disrupts the gut microbiota, causing symptoms such as diarrhea (sometimes over a long period of time), and can also lead to increased resistance to antibiotics.

Lewis’s team discovered that a known compound, hygromycin A, is completely harmless to animals and has little effect on most bacteria, but is extremely deadly for spirochete bacteria such as B. burgdorferi. Spirochete bacteria have a corkscrew shape that allows them to burrow into tissue. They are also the cause of diseases such as syphilis. ” They are tough pathogens Lewis says.

In animal testing of hygromycin, the team did not observe any harmful effects at any dose. ” She is exceptionally safe Lewis says. FlightPath is asking the United States for the initial green light needed for the narrow-spectrum antibiotic to be tested in humans.





Hygromycin could also be used as a treatment for syphilis, especially because this bacterial infection develops resistance to standard treatments. In addition, Lewis’s team showed that feeding mice with baits containing hygromycin can eliminate infections with B. burgdorferi. In theory, releasing such bait into the wild could eradicate Lyme disease from entire areas, if not entire countries.

A significant risk of the spread of super-bacteria

According to Lewis, a field test carried out ten years ago with doxycycline-based baits was successful. But the widespread use of this product for this purpose is not desirable, as it could lead many microbes to develop resistance to antibiotics.

In contrast, Lewis’s studies suggest that it is extremely difficult for B. burgdorferi develop resistance to hygromycin. This is because this antibiotic looks like essential nutrients that the spirochetes cannot make on their own and which they absorb using a specific transporter, so mutations that block the absorption of hygromycin would deprive also the spirochetes of these nutrients.

Lewis says his team is not the first to discover the potential of hygromycin. It was studied as a potential treatment for swine disease in the 1980s, but the research had been abandoned. Lyme disease vaccines are also in development, but eradicating the disease would be an even better option.

