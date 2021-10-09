A “major advance for tax justice”, welcomes Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron welcomed on Saturday the “historic” agreement of 136 countries to impose a minimum tax of 15% on multinationals, “a major step forward for tax justice”. “For 4 years, we have been working for fair taxation of multinationals and digital giants. The tax agreement found at the OECD is historic. Any multinational company will have to pay at least 15% tax. This is a major step forward for tax justice ”,

These 136 countries, which represent 90% of world GDP, will be able to generate around 150 billion euros in additional revenue thanks to this minimum tax from 2023. French Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire has already indicated that he wants to translate this agreement in legal act during the French presidency of the European Union, in the first half of 2022. NGOs and some economists have however judged it insufficiently ambitious, and a source of inequalities between rich and developing countries. According to Oxfam, the poorest countries will receive less than 3% of the additional tax revenue.