A new avenue to “eradicate” Lyme disease

Researchers have identified an ancient, forgotten microbial agent that is exceptionally effective against the bacteria that causes Lyme borreliosis. This treatment could not only prevent the disease from becoming chronic but could also completely suppress it in the environment.

Lyme disease, or Lyme borreliosis, affects around 50,000 people per year in France. In 2019, 893 patients were even hospitalized following this infection caused by the spirochete Borrelia and transmitted by ticks of the type Ixodes. Even treated in time, the disease progresses in 10 to 20% of patients to a chronic form with symptoms articular, cutaneous or neurological. So far, the only treatment offered is a course of antibiotics wide spectrum. Unfortunately, this treatment is ineffective in a number of patients and promotes the resistance bacterial antibiotics. In addition, broad-spectrum antibiotics such as doxycycline or amoxicillin modify the intestinal flora bacterial, which can make symptoms worse of chronic Lyme borreliosis.

An old microbial agent fallen into oblivion

Researchers at the University of Northeastern in the United States now believe they have found a treatment to prevent progression to chronic forms of the disease, and even to “eradicate it completely”. Kim Lewis and his colleagues screened soil microorganisms to find a compound that is very effective against spirochetes, and especially against Borrelia burgdorferi, the predominant strain causing lyme disease in the USA. They then found that hygromycin A, a known antimicrobial produced by bacterium Streptomyces hygroscopicus, was particularly active against B.burgdorferi. Discovered in 1953, this antimicrobial was quickly disqualified. ” Nobody was interested in it because its effectiveness against bacteria in general is quite low, relates Kim Lewis. But on the other hand, we have found that it has exceptional efficacy against spirochetes “.





Hygromycin A not only effectively clears the infection, but unlike other antibiotics, it has no side effects and does not affect the microbiota intestinal tract, according to researchers who conducted tests in mice. ” Even at very high doses, hygromycin A shows no signs of toxicity, suggesting that this compound is safe. Kim Lewis confirms.

Eradicate Lyme disease from the environment

But researchers are seeing far beyond simple treatment in patients. They suggest depositing bait containing hygromycin A in areas infected with ticks, in order to completely eradicate the disease. In a study carried out in 2011, a bait containing doxycycline and placed in a demarcated area had eliminated the infection in 87% of the mice and 94% of the ticks Ixodes, or a rate ” well above the necessary level of transmission », Assures Kim Lewis. Except that spreading doxycycline on a large scale presents a significant risk of resistance to antibiotics in the environment. ” Hygromycin A, with its limited activity against non-spirochete organisms, would be an ideal reservoir-targeted antibiotic against B. burgdorferi “, Advance Kim Lewis in her study published in the journal Cell.

” Lyme disease is progressing and, in many places, limits our ability to enjoy outdoor activities “, Plead the researchers. There is certainly leads for a vaccine, corn ” the vaccination does not solve the heart of the problem and requires ongoing health care expenses, notes Kim Lewis. A more permanent solution is therefore to eradicate the very source of the disease. “. The researchers are now planning to extend their investigations to syphilis, also caused by a spirochete, Treponema pallidum.