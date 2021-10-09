a “new evaluation” of the Moderna vaccine in Europe

9:17 am: Fiji will again receive tourists

The Fiji Islands will ease their restrictions put in place to fight Covid-19 and announce their reopening to international travelers, the government announced on Saturday.

The pandemic had reached the archipelago in March 2020, despite the precautions taken in advance. This year, a peak in contamination was noted in particular in early July.

8:53 am: Employment plagued by the delta variant in the United States

The employment figures in the United States disappointed again in September: 194,000 jobs were created, half less than expected, the Labor Department announced on Friday.

These data reflect the situation at the beginning of the month, just after the peak of contaminations linked to the Delta variant, the data having been collected during the week of September 12.



8:23 am: Depression and anxiety cases jump around the world

Depression and anxiety cases increased by 28% and 26% respectively worldwide in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a study published this Saturday in “The Lancet”.

The study is the first to assess the global impacts of the pandemic on major depressive disorders and anxiety disorders, detailing them by age, gender and location in 204 countries and territories in 2020.

Women were more affected than men, and younger people were more affected than older groups.

7.45 am: Brazil behind in injections

The latest data from the Brazilian Ministry of Health, considered underestimated by scientists, show a total of 21.5 million cases of contamination, including 18,172 in the last 24 hours.

To date, 71.4% of Brazilians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but only 45.9% have completed the full immunization cycle.

According to a study published last week by Fiocruz, 11% of people who received a first dose are late for the second, while the elderly begin to receive a third injection.

7:29 am: Covid-19 killed more than 1.5 million in Latin America

The toll of the Covid-19 pandemic in Latin America and the Caribbean exceeded 1.5 million deaths on Friday, according to a count made from official figures.

The death toll from the coronavirus in particular exceeded 600,000 on Friday in Brazil, the second most bereaved country in the world after the United States. Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Argentina have the highest numbers of deaths after Brazil.





The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.

7:09 am: Self-tests will no longer be used as proof for the health pass

The Ministry of Health explained on Friday the new rules that will prevail from October 15, when the free testing for Covid-19 ends.

In order not to pay for a test, the solution is to get vaccinated. Indeed, for vaccinated people, the tests remain free. More information here.



6:52 am: More than 49,000 deaths in Russia in August

Russia recorded more than 49,000 deaths linked to Covid-19 in August, the statistics agency Rosstat announced on Friday, a figure twice the figure officially established so far by the authorities.

At the end of August, the country, faced with an epidemic wave carried by the Delta variant and a sluggish vaccination, has thus recorded more than 400,000 deaths due to Covid-19 in total since the start of the pandemic, according to the results of Rosstat .

6:52 am: A “new European evaluation” of the Moderna vaccine, according to the ANSM

The Moderna vaccine is in turmoil: several Nordic countries (Denmark, Sweden, Finland) have banned it for men under 30. Iceland has banned its use altogether, deeming its stocks of Pfizer sufficient.

The cause is a slight increased risk of heart inflammation. “Cases of myocarditis and pericarditis,” said the drug agency (ANSM), which is monitoring the situation closely. She announced on Friday that a “new European assessment [allait] be carried out, in order to know whether the necessary additional measures need to be put in place “.