a new historic jackpot at stake!

This Tuesday, the European lottery will bring into play an exceptional amount of 220 million euros. A record sum in the history of the Euromillions.

This Tuesday, October 12, the Euromillions jackpot will be 220 million euros. In a press release, the Tirage-winner site specified that this was the largest sum ever offered in the history of the famous European lottery. This Friday October 8 the jackpot was 202 million but for the ninth time in a row, no player left with the jackpot.

More jackpots of 220 million euros?





In the event of non-victory on Tuesday, the Euromillions jackpot should not increase but could be rolled over. As revealed by Capital, this cap could be offered four more times if no player finds the winning combination. In its press release, the Prize Draw specifies that the possible fifth drawing on Tuesday October 26 will be ” won or shared “. As a reminder, the maximum jackpot that can be offered to the Euromillions is 250 million euros. A sum never yet reached, the FDJ having decided to proceed in stages, with a first jackpot fixed at 200 million, until it is won, then a second limited to 210 million until it is in turn won. And so now a new record jackpot of 220 million euros.

The record of 210 million euros

Whoever will (perhaps) win the jackpot on Tuesday 12 October will therefore become the biggest winner in the history of the Euromillions. The record is currently held by a Swiss. In February 2021, this player won the tidy sum of 210 million euros. A few weeks earlier, in December 2020, a Frenchman walked away with 200 million euros. An amount from which the player was able to benefit in full. Indeed, Tirage-Gagnant explains the French state does not tax lottery winnings, unlike Switzerland, which recovers 35% of winnings.