a report denounces the development of industrial octopus farming

These animals are consumed more and more around the world. On the occasion of World Octopus Day on October 8, the CIWF association denounces the first farms created in Europe and wishes them to stop.

Two octopus caught in the Mediterranean off Sète. © AFP / Maxime Gruss

In Europe, 130,000 tonnes of wild octopuses are eaten each year. Italy is the biggest consumer, France is seventh. But demand is growing more and more, especially in the United States and Japan. So, all over the world, octopus breeding projects are under development, as in Spain, Mexico and Japan. Something to worry about the CIWF association, dedicated to the well-being of land and marine farm animals. She publishes a report on October 8.

An unsuitable cage life

The octopus is an animal that we know little about. And this is not the magnificent Oscar-winning documentary “The wisdom of the octopus” which will tell us the opposite. “They are sensitive and incredibly intelligent animals” tells France Inter Léopoldine Charbonneaux, director of CIWF France.

The highest species of octopus in Europe is the octopus vulgaris. The report states that “researchers, mainly in Spain, have worked on the development of cages in the ocean and in ponds”. Octopuses cannot stand the breeding conditions, for several reasons according to the CIWF report. “These animals are solitary by nature” reminds Léopoldine Charbonneaux, “They are very curious, very intelligent and they have a willingness to explore a natural curiosity which makes them, which manipulates and wants to control their environment.”

She notes that the death rates are also very high. “Significant breeding problems for this species have been reported, such as cannibalism and dependence on food from living species” reveals the report. He also deplores the difficult reproduction of octopuses in closed environments. “Octopuses have complex needs that we don’t necessarily know well enough.”

A legal vacuum

“They feel easily attacked by their fellows and can very easily injure themselves on the walls of cages or ponds” remarks the director of CIWF France. The association wishes to challenge the public authorities with this report. Léopoldine Charbonneaux recalls that there is no legislation that regulates and protects these invertebrates. Another warning given to octopus breeding: the lack of knowledge about their nervous system. “He is very developed” she says, “with a central brain and then several brains. We don’t know how to bring them down without suffering.”

The report also points to the feeding of octopuses in captivity. Octopuses are carnivorous. Oils, fishmeal can be used. But CIWF recalls that “Intensive farming is responsible for most of the overfishing in our endangered oceans. About 20 to 25% of wild caught fish are used to produce fishmeal and fish oil that make up the diet of carnivorous fish. in breeding. “

Declining populations

According to the report, the number of octopuses captured increased in the mid-1990s, peaking in 2014. That year, nearly five million tonnes of octopuses were caught, it is eight times more than in 1950. If the breeding of octopuses develops, it is related to the demand, always stronger. Prices are rising and manufacturers understand the economic interest of breeding.

The main countries involved in octopus fishing are China, Morocco, Mauritania, Japan and the European Union, and represent 76% of catches. If Italy is the biggest consumer of octopus with 60,000 tonnes each year, the biggest exporter is Spain.