A secret financial pact between candidates in Koh-Lanta? The producer reacts, a demented adventurer

In this new season of “Koh-Lanta, The Legend”, several candidates would have sealed a secret financial pact to divide the gains if one of them were to win the adventure. At least that’s what an ex-candidate of the survival game put forward. Surprise, the producer of the show Alexia Laroche-Joubert reacted. One of the “accused” candidates denies this information.

They are twenty adventurers to have been selected to participate in the last season of Koh-Lanta “The Legend”. Of these, three are said to have sealed a secret financial pact. The goal ? Divide the winnings if one of them wins the totem pole. This information was revealed by Mohamed Derraji on the set of “Touche pas à mon poste” (TPMP). An ex-candidate who participated twice in the famous survival game: once in 2005 during “Koh-Lanta: Pacific” and once in 2010 in “Koh-Lanta: the Clash of the heroes”. Sure of himself, he affirms: “It exists, it existed. In 2005, we did it, we are not hiding it, we did it with Clémence, we did it with Coumba. We knew that we were going to reach several in in the end, we didn’t want just one to take the win. Suddenly, we shared it with five. We shared 110,000 euros. “





According to Mohamed, some candidates would even be in contact before the start of filming. And the trio questioned would concern Laurent, Claude and Phil. These are serious accusations that have been denied by one of them. Laurent, annoyed by these rumors, replied on his Twitter account: “Completely false rumor of the so-called financial pact with Claude and Phil. I find it a shame all these false rumors launched by former adventurers frustrated not to be in this edition.” The “frustrated” he talks about obviously does not concern Mohamed. “I’m not talking about @MohamedKohLanta “, he tweeted in stride. Yet in last April, the ex-candidate expressed his disappointment at not having been selected for this season “All Stars “.

I find it a shame and sad if it’s true

For her part, the producer of the television program says that the regulations prohibit this type of process. “I find it a shame and sad if it is true, she confided to Puremédias. They are also warned that some promises made during the game may not be honored afterwards. “

The director of Adventure Line Productions recalled that a “certain number of procedures” are implemented precisely to avoid strategies of this type. She talks in particular about immunity necklaces, secret weapons and surprise advice aimed at breaking possible alliances between the candidates. “The very mechanics of the game are designed to disrupt or even break any alliances between candidates, especially with old hands like those of the All-seasons.Stars, she said. More than the money, what these All Star adventurers want even more is the title. Their Grail is the totem! “