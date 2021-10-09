“A shame for English football”, according to the fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

The buyout of the Newcastle club by a Saudi fund is “a shame for English football”, performed in contempt “human rights” and of “Justice”, denounced Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, on Friday.

“I am really sad. I guess money is more important than anything in this life”, Cengiz told Sky News, the day after the English club was bought out by a consortium comprising Saudi investment fund PCP Capital Partners and brothers David and Simon Reuben.

I hope the fans and players of @NUFC will hold their owners to account and ask them why no one knows where Jamal’s body is yet? Why has there been no Justice for Jamal? This is such a shame. #Newcastletakeover #JamalKhashoggi #justiceforjamal pic.twitter.com/JrO3K030H4 – Hatice Cengiz / خديجة (@mercan_resifi) October 7, 2021

Her fiancé Jamal Khashoggi, a former close to Saudi power of which he had become a fierce detractor, was assassinated in 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been named by Turkish and American officials as the sponsor of the assassination. “MBS” was later said to take responsibility as leader for the murder, however denying any knowledge of it before it was committed.





The takeover of North East England football club, which had been owned for 14 years by British businessman Mike Ashley, has been estimated at around 300 million pounds (333 million euros) by the media British. He will give the Saudi sovereign investment fund 80% of the shares.

“How can the players, the fans and the Newcastle manager come to terms with this situation?”, Hatice Cengiz asked. “Where are the values, where are human rights, responsibility and justice for all? It breaks my heart to remind the West of these values.” “It’s a real shame for Newcastle and for English football”, she hammered, asking fans of the club to “to position yourself” by his side for “defend our values ​​and (demand) justice for Jamal”.

Before the takeover became official, Amnesty International called on the Premier League to tighten the criteria to be able to acquire a football club in England, “instead of allowing people involved in serious human rights violations to enter English football just because their pockets are full”.

The organization claims to have “received legally binding guarantees that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control the club Newcastle United”. But for Saudi scholar Madawi Al-Rasheed, professor at the London School of Economics, “MBS” will be directly involved in the club’s decisions. “It is very unrealistic to say that there is a separation between public and private funds in Saudi Arabia”, she told Channel 4 News Thursday, October 7, in the evening.

“The UK could become a platform for the dictators of this world”, warned Ms Al-Rasheed, for whom the British come from “sell a crown jewel to a crown that has blood on its hands”.