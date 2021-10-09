a snapshot of the shooting unveiled, Internet users load Hélène Darroze

Filming for the next season of Top Chef has started. For the occasion, Philippe Etchebest posted a snapshot of the new jury. Hélène Darroze grimaces without really knowing why. She now has the best of excuses.

As if the end of the summer was not hard enough to digest like that, Michel Sarran, head of Top Chef for seven long years, announced on August 31 on Instagram his departure from the show: “I do not will no longer be part of the jury next season, M6 having decided to change the jury, that’s it ”. A little later, he gave the details of this surprise eviction announced by telephone and without any real explanation: “When I found out, it made me ache in the heart. It was a bit violent. I was not expecting it at all. Why me ? What motivated their decision? What did I do wrong? I did not have any answer “. A month later, life resumed, the filming of Top Chef too. The first images were also shared on social networks by Hélène Darroze at first, then by Philippe Etchebest: “It’s off again! Beginning of the shooting of the next Top Chef season. It is a pleasure to meet Hélène Darroze, Paul Pairet, Stéphane Rotenberg and welcome Glenn Viel ”. Pleasure not shared by Internet users.





Bad choice

By discovering the new jury, the fans mourned the absence of Michel Sarran, like Estelle Denis: “Without Sarran, it will not be great”, “A thought for King Michel”, “Rendez-vous Sarran!” “,” Without Michel’s benevolence, we lose some of the DNA of this program. It doesn’t make me want to watch anymore ”,“ Michel will be missed ”we can read.

