    a supporter attacked for the jersey of Jules Koundé

    The stunning victory of the France team against Belgium (3-2) in the semifinals of the League of Nations was marred by a sad story. Clément, a supporter present at Juventus Stadium, has indeed testified on Twitter of his attack just after having managed to recover the jersey of Jules Koundé.

    Video in support, he evokes four attackers, a bite on the hand, beatings and a steward “remained motionless” in front of the scene. Once the jersey is stolen, Clément will have the “amazement” to see it exhibited in an Instagram story by the Marseille rapper, MehdiYZ, who declares: “He is still full of perspiration, it bit to have him. Do not accuse me , I wasn’t the one who bit it… Sorry to the Belgian who caught it and had it stolen. It’s not me. I’m not going to show who it is who has it recovered. ” Clément plans to file a complaint in France after this sad event.

    to summarize

    After the semi-final of the League of Nations France – Belgium (3-2), a supporter recovered Jules Koundé’s jersey and was attacked by other spectators. The jersey was then seen on a story by rapper Mehdy YZ.

