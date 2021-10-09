A supporter of the Blues abused for having recovered the jersey of Koundé / Nations League / Demie / France-Belgium (3-2) / SOFOOT.com

More

    Human stupidity is fine, thank you for it.

    While he had recovered Jules Koundé’s tunic from the hands of the person on the sidelines of France-Belgium (3-2), Clément did not spend the dream evening that was promised to him.

    This supporter of the Blues, who came to the Allianz Stadium in Turin for the semi-final of the League of Nations on Thursday, saw several individuals in the gallery pounce on him to tear from his hands the jersey of the former Girondins player of Bordeaux.

    A few hours later, as the person tells us on his Twitter account, Koundé’s jersey was found in an Instagram story by Marseille rapper MehdiYZ. The latter was then jubilant to have the jersey but denied being at the origin of the act: “He’s still sweaty, it bit to get him.” Don’t accuse me, it wasn’t me who (bit) it … Sorry to the Belgian who caught it and had it stolen. It is not me. I’m not going to show who got it. ”

    Return the jersey to its new owner, thank you!

