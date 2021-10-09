A supporter of the Blues abused for having recovered the jersey of Koundé / Nations League / Demie / France-Belgium (3-2) / SOFOOT.com

Human stupidity is fine, thank you for it.

While he had recovered Jules Koundé’s tunic from the hands of the person on the sidelines of France-Belgium (3-2), Clément did not spend the dream evening that was promised to him.

This supporter of the Blues, who came to the Allianz Stadium in Turin for the semi-final of the League of Nations on Thursday, saw several individuals in the gallery pounce on him to tear from his hands the jersey of the former Girondins player of Bordeaux.

[THREAD]FRANCE-BELGIUM AGGRESSION Hello everyone, I was at France Belgique in Turin, @ jkeey4 gave me his jersey, I was assaulted and the jersey was stolen. pic.twitter.com/J1G1XZphJc

– HOUSER TV (@ clementhouser1) October 9, 2021

A few hours later, as the person tells us on his Twitter account, Koundé’s jersey was found in an Instagram story by Marseille rapper MehdiYZ. The latter was then jubilant to have the jersey but denied being at the origin of the act: “He’s still sweaty, it bit to get him.” Don’t accuse me, it wasn’t me who (bit) it … Sorry to the Belgian who caught it and had it stolen. It is not me. I’m not going to show who got it. ”

I would then discover with amazement the story of rapper MehdiYZ … with the jersey of @ jkeey4 Listen well, he talks about aggression, stealing, violence and bites. pic.twitter.com/LF5PiufwGV – HOUSER TV (@ clementhouser1) October 9, 2021

