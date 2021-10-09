A supporter of the Blues attacked for a jersey of Jules Koundé

When the dream turns into a nightmare. A supporter of the France team had a nasty end of the night Thursday at Juventus Stadium, where France had just beaten Belgium (3-2) in the semifinals of the League of Nations. Present in the stands, he had released a poster “Koundé your jersey” and a Sevilla FC flag to ask the defender to give him his jersey.
Appreciating the young man’s gesture, Jules Koundé sent him. A daydream. Then, immediately, the nightmare. A first individual threw himself on him to tear off his hands. He threw it to the ground and then three others came to help him to steal it. The supporter ended up dropping the jersey, despite the help provided by other people in the stand.
The jersey in question was found in an Instagram story of Mehdi YZ, a rapper from Marseille. The story in question is no longer visible to this day.
“He’s still sweaty, it bit to get him, he exclaimed, showing the jersey. Don’t accuse me, it wasn’t me who (bit) it … Sorry to the Belgian who caught it and had it stolen. It is not me. I’m not going to show who it is who got it ”.
A few minutes after the publication of this article, Mehdi YZ published a video on social networks in which he assures “Have nothing to do with this story” and being at “Wrong place at the wrong time”. It has, however “Go out of your way” to find and recover Koundé’s jersey in less than half an hour. He invites Clément, the first name of the stripped supporter, to contact her to return it to him.