a surprise courtier arrives on Mbappé and is already calmed!

If the future of Kylian Mbappé (PSG, 22) seems already written in advance with a signing in the summer of 2022 at Real Madrid, that does not prevent the craziest rumors from coming out. With the arrival of PCP Capital Partners (owned by the Saudi Arabian public fund headed by Crown Prince Mohammed ben Salman), Newcastle is emerging as the nouveau riche of European football.

Mbappé: “Newcastle? It’s cold over there… “

According to the English press, the club from the North of England could invest up to € 220 million this winter to strengthen before changing gear in summer 2022. The Corriere dello Sport goes even further and quotes Kylian Mbappé as a possibility alongside Mauro Icardi (PSG), Philippe Coutinho (FC Barcelona), Isco (Real Madrid), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) ) or Ross Barkley (Chelsea).

Not sure, however, that the prospect of signing with the Magpies really enchants Kylian Mbappé. On his Twitter account, Didier Roustan has also put together an old sequence inside the France team where Antoine Griezmann talks to Mbappé about the possibility of signing for Newcastle, his club at Football Manager. The answer is equivocal:

No it’s not really hot there .. yet many women walk there in shorts or rather short skirts in the evening in the middle of winter .. ah the English hihihi .. pic.twitter.com/HzvA256Jze

– DidierRoustan (@DidierRoustan) October 9, 2021