a video shows how to assemble it before its presentation

A series of videos show the complete assembly of Google’s next high-end smartphone.

On the scale of values ​​of information leaks, there are those rather common, which allow to have an overview of the design or the technical sheet of a device. And then there is the mega-leak where we discover the almost complete process of manufacturing the smartphone (here the Pixel 6 Pro) even before its official presentation.

A series of videos posted to YouTube on the night of October 8-9 show the complete assembly and disassembly of the future flagship from Google, of which we are starting to know a lot of details.





Assembly tutorial

These videos have all been removed from Google’s platform, but one has since been reposted by a surfer (presumably for a short time).

This is probably a tutorial for employees responsible for assembling the smartphone with the added bonus of a little perky music and a multitude of texts to accompany the assembly of the device.

The video is a little over 8 minutes long. We can see hands covered with blue gloves assembling in turn the microphone, the speakers, the SIM card slot, various screws of all kinds, but also the photo sensors and the battery, among others.

As a reminder, the Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel 6 will be fully unveiled on October 19, 2021. Many details are already known about this smartphone, but some elements, such as its new Tensor chip, still retain a share of mystery.