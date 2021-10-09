Abolhassan Bani Sadr, first president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, died in Paris

Abolhassan Bani Sadr, in January 2019 in Versailles. FRANCOIS MORI / AP

The first president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abolhassan Bani Sadr, died on Saturday in Paris at the age of 88, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported. He died at the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital, “Following a long illness”.

Born in 1933 in Hamedan, southwest of Tehran, this son of an imam was part of the opposition to the regime of the Shah of Iran, which earned him his first exile in France in 1963. It was there that ‘he welcomed Imam Khomeini, expelled from Iran in 1978, of whom he became a close advisor. When the Shah of Iran fell in February 1979, the two men returned to Tehran together.





Abolhassan Bani Sadr, then President of the Republic of Iran, delivers a speech in 1980 in Tehran. MOHAMMAD SAYYAD / AP

Abolhassan Bani Sadr becomes the first president of the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 28, 1980, after being elected with 75% of the vote. But this moderate politician is opposed to the most radical clerics, and, released by Khomeini, he ends up being dismissed seventeen months later by the Iranian Parliament and having to leave his country.

In Iran, the announcement of his death has been accompanied by numerous critics from the ultra-conservative press, who consider him an enemy. “For the past forty years, Bani Sadr has been active against the Iranian nation”, says the FARS news agency, while the daily Javan believes that the former president “Collaborated with opponents in France against the Iranian people in recent years”.

Political refugee in France since 1981, Mr. Bani Sadr lived in Versailles, in the Paris region, since May 1984, under constant police protection, after having resided in Auvers-sur-Oise and Cachan, two other towns near Paris.

