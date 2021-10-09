About 45,000 demonstrators against the health pass this Saturday

The participation figure for this 13th consecutive Saturday of mobilization is down slightly compared to last week.

About 45,000 demonstrators – 45,300 – marched across the country to protest against the health pass for the 13th consecutive Saturday, the Interior Ministry announced, a turnout figure down slightly from last week.

Beauvau had identified 47,935 demonstrators on October 2. 14 people were arrested during these gatherings, including four in Paris, the same source said. In the capital, 5,300 people beat the pavement, as many as last Saturday, separated into two processions.





In Strasbourg, around 850 people, according to the prefecture, marched to the cry of “Liberty, no dictatorship” and placards in hand (“France, be dignified, vaccine freedom” or “Rather fine and prison than stung”). In the procession, firefighters and caregivers, including some carrying signs indicating that they were suspended for lack of having presented a health pass. In the streets of Lille, the prefecture counted 400 demonstrators.

This 13th Saturday of mobilization against the health measures put in place by the government comes before the delisting, from October 15, of Covid-19 screening tests for French insured over 18 years old who cannot justify a vaccination or a medical prescription. The coronavirus epidemic has killed more than 117,000 people in France, where more than 50.5 million people have received at least one injection of the vaccine.