Adrien Rabiot, positive for Covid-19, forfeit the final of the League of Nations

The Turinese has been placed in solitary confinement and will not take part in the League of Nations final on Sunday evening.

Adrien Rabiot tested positive for Covid-19 and placed in solitary confinement, the French Football Federation said in a statement. As a result, the Blues midfielder will not be able to participate in the Nations League final on Sunday October 10 against Spain in Milan. The former Parisian remained in Turin, where France played their semi-final Thursday against Belgium.

This is a hard blow for Didier Deschamps, deprived of a titular player during the last three outings of the France team. All the more regrettable that Rabiot cannot be replaced by an additional player. The coach “can therefore rely on a group of 21 players”, specifies the press release. Initial member of the list, Lucas Digne also left the rally on Friday, affected with ischios.

Departure towards Milan for the Blues, without Adrien Rabiot, tested positive for Covid-19 and forfeit the final against Spain. #ESPFRA #LigueDesNations @franceinfo @francetvsport pic.twitter.com/nCqoT2Xi4e

To replace Rabiot, several solutions are available to the staff of the Blues. Aurélien Tchouaméni, who replaced him for the last quarter of an hour of the match against the Belgians, seems in pole position. To his advantage in the September qualifying matches, the Monegasque has a good card to play. Mattéo Guendouzi (Marseille) and Jordan Veretout (AS Roma) appear further back, to appear alongside Paul Pogba on Sunday.