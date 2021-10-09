Afghanistan: a meeting between the Taliban and the Americans, a first since the withdrawal from the country

The Americans and the Taliban are back at the table. For the first time since the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the two sides will meet on Saturday and Sunday in Doha, Qatar, a State Department spokesman said.

While the United States has maintained contacts with masters of Afghanistan after taking Kabul in August, this meeting is the first to be held in person. With a double objective, on the American side. “We will push for the Taliban to respect the rights of all Afghans, including women and girls, and form an inclusive government with broad support.”, assured Washington. And to clarify that they will “also push for the Taliban to grant free access to areas in difficulty to humanitarian agencies “.