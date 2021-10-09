Afghanistan: a meeting between the Taliban and the Americans, a first since the withdrawal from the country

The Americans and the Taliban are back at the table. For the first time since the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the two sides will meet on Saturday and Sunday in Doha, Qatar, a State Department spokesman said.
While the United States has maintained contacts with masters of Afghanistan after taking Kabul in August, this meeting is the first to be held in person. With a double objective, on the American side. “We will push for the Taliban to respect the rights of all Afghans, including women and girls, and form an inclusive government with broad support.”, assured Washington. And to clarify that they will “also push for the Taliban to grant free access to areas in difficulty to humanitarian agencies “.
The meeting in Doha does not in any way mean that the United States recognizes the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, insisted the State Department. “We continue to make it clear that all legitimacy must be earned through the actions of the Taliban”, said the spokesperson.
American representatives will also insist on Joe Biden’s priority to obtain the departure from Afghanistan of American and Afghan citizens who have helped the United States military during the 20 years of conflict.
Washington noted that the Taliban have so far cooperated to facilitate the departure of US nationals. About 100 remain in Afghanistan, most of them Americans with close ties to Afghanistan and who have yet to decide to leave the country, according to US officials.