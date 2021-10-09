Afghans flock by the thousands to the border with Iran

The number of Afghans trying to cross into Iran has jumped since the Taliban came to power two months ago, but the majority are turned back, sometimes in violence, testify several Afghans.

Before the regime change on August 15, between 1,000 and 2,000 people passed through Iran every month through the Zaranj border post in Nimroz province, southwestern Afghanistan. It is now 3,000 to 4,000 people who flock to the border post every day, told AFP its commander, Mohammed Hashem, but without any possibility of passing, for lack of proper papers.

Tens of thousands of people are trying to flee Afghanistan, economically paralyzed since the regime change and on the brink of a serious humanitarian crisis, with a third of the population at risk of starvation, according to the UN. Only Afghans with a residence permit or visa for Iran as well as medical emergencies are allowed to enter by the Iranian authorities. This represents 500 to 600 daily passages, according to the Taliban official.





Attempts at illegal crossings have multiplied and with them the first testimonies of refoulement with violence, mistreatment or theft by the Iranian security forces.

On the Afghan side of the border, Hayatullah, a gray beard and traditional turban on his head, shows his injured hand wrapped in a bloody bandage. “Iranian soldiers took our money and hit us on the hands“, He assures AFP.

Mohammad Nasim, who tried to climb the separation wall three times, came under fire from Iranian border guards one night. Two people were killed, including one of his friends, he testifies. His next attempt ended, he continues with a “arrest” and one “beatingBy Iranian soldiers determined to lead by example and prevent any human smuggling. “If you found yourself in the poverty, hunger and misery of our nation, you too would seek to cross over to the other side», He explains to have affirmed to the Iranian soldiers.

As humanitarian crisis worsens, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says it is preparing for sudden influx of up to half a million Afghans into neighboring countries by the end of the year.