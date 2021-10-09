After the special episode of Friends, this other cult sitcom will be entitled to a sequel

A few months after the episode Friends, The Reunion, which met a real hit on HBO Max, another cult sitcom is about to make its comeback on Netflix.

An ad that smells of nostalgia

Last May, American fans of Friends were able to rejoice in front of the long-awaited meeting of the members of the cast. The immense success of Friends: Homecoming on HBO Max, then on TF1 in France, reminded us that the series of David Crane and Martha Kauffman still enjoyed exceptional popularity. We learn today that another cult sitcom, released in the wake of Friends, is about to make its comeback. On Netflix this time.

Series That ’70s Show is most likely unknown to you if you weren’t a teenager in the 1990s. For sure, its first episode aired in 1998 and the series ended sometime in 2006. A huge source of nostalgia. Netflix hopes to strike a chord and bring the show up to date to please an audience ever more nostalgic and inclined to remember the period of his youth.

If you’ve never been able to see an episode of That ’70s Show or that you do not know the name of the series, here is a small summary: we follow the intrigues of life of several members of the Forman family, but also their friends and neighbors, all living in Point Place, an imaginary little town in Wisconsin. Each episode is unique and present a particular situation involving one or more characters. There are two reasons why the show was a real success in the United States. First, he was praised for the accuracy with which he described everyday life and the ‘typical American couple’ of the 1970s, but also for its cast and its many cameos, since in addition to the main characters, it was possible to see big names like The Rock, the KISS group, Alice Cooper, Bruce Willis, Lindsay Lohan, Jessica Simpson or even Billy Dee Williams, whom you know to be Lando Calrissian in the saga Star Wars.





A sequel to a new decade

And precisely, in the sequel (more) at That ’70s Show, soberly named That ’90s Show by Netflix, we will follow “the adventures of Leia Forman in 1995, the daughter of two adults from the original series, visiting her grandparents for the summer and befriending a new generation of Point Place children, still under the Kitty’s watchful eye and Red’s stern gaze.“For now, we know that Netflix has ordered ten episodes of the series to take the temperature with the public. We also know that the platform plans to shoot the series in multi-camera format, like the original

The original creators Bonnie, Terry and their daughter Lindsey Turner have all returned to work for the writing of That ’90s Show as Gregg Mettler who will be screenwriter and executive producer. Casting level, Netflix would have gone out of its way to keep the original cast of the series as much as possible. Thereby, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman. As for the others, most of them have become accomplished stars and it may be difficult to pay them all the same fee. However, it is not impossible to see them again during an episode as guest stars. Finally, do not expect to see Danny Masterson again, since the latter was kicked out of The Ranch after sexual assault charges. If you are still hungry for nostalgia after this, perhaps our selection of typical toys from these 30 decades will succeed in moving you.