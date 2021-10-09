Air France unveils its offer for the winter season

The national airline will offer 182 destinations this winter and strengthen its offer to the United States.

Thanks to the lifting of travel restrictions, Air France is strengthening its offer. In a press release published this Friday, the national company indicates that it will offer 182 destinations this winter with an increase in its services to the United States from November.

“By March 2022, Air France plans to return to an offer corresponding to around 90% of that of 2019 (compared to 50% in summer 2021) in the United States by adding frequencies to key destinations such as New York , Miami or Los Angeles, and using higher capacity aircraft, ”says the company.

Modification and refund of tickets free of charge

Seven new destinations (Zanzibar (Tanzania), Muscat (Sultanate of Oman), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Banjul (Gambia), Tenerife (Canary Islands, Spain), Berlin (Germany) and Rovaniemi (Lapland, Finland)) on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport will also be added to the Air France network. In total, therefore, 87 long-haul and 95 short and medium-haul routes will be offered.





It should be noted that 130 of the 182 routes are eligible for the Ready to Fly service which allows customers “to have confirmation that they have all of the health documents and proofs essential for their trip before going to the airport”. This ultimately avoids multiple checks on the day of departure.

Finally, Air France specifies that its flexible commercial policy is extended until March 31, 2022. Until that date, tickets can be changed and refunded free of charge and without proof until the day of departure.