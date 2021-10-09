Air France unveils its winter program with a total of 182 destinations

As part of the lifting of restrictions travel and resumption of traffic to many destinations, Air France strengthens its offer for winter season (October 2021-March 2022), with up to 182 destinations on offer (87 long-haul and 95 short and medium-haul).

This winter on his long-haul network, Air France will add four destinations to its network on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle:

-Zanzibar (Tanzania): 2 flights per week continuing from Nairobi as of October 18, 2021

-Mascate (Sultanate of Oman): 3 flights per week from October 31, 2021

-Colombo (Sri Lanka): 3 flights per week from November 1, 2021

-Banjul (Gambia): 7 flights per week from November 1, 2021

The French flag carrier will also resume its flights to destinations closed since the start of the health crisis: Fortaleza (Brazil, 3 flights per week from October 22, 2021), Mahé (Seychelles, 2 flights per week from October 23, 2021). October 2021), Cape Town (South Africa, 3 flights per week from October 31, 2021), Hong Kong (China, 1 flight per week from November 5, 2021), and Seattle (United States) 3 flights per week from December 6, 2021). The service to Port-Louis (Mauritius) has already resumed since October 5, 2021 with 7 flights per week.

As part of the lifting of restrictions on vaccinated travelers expected in November 2021, Air France will gradually strengthen its offer from and to United States, where it serves 11 destinations (New York JFK, Boston, Washington DC, Detroit, Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, Houston, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles) with up to 100 flights per week. By March 2022, Air France plans to return to an offer corresponding to approximately 90% of that of 2019 (compared to 50% in summer 2021) in the United States, by adding frequencies to key destinations such as New York, Miami or Los Angeles, and by using higher capacity devices.

Also on long-haul, Air France will connect Paris-Orly to Saint-Martin from December 4, with 3 flights per week. This offer will complement the one departing from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, bringing to 10 the number of flights offered each week to this destination. Saint-Martin will thus join Cayenne, Pointe-à-Pitre, Fort-de-France and Saint-Denis de La Réunion in the list of destinations offered by Air France from the two Parisian platforms, allowing connections across the entire network. short, medium and long haul of the company.

Finally, Air France will expand the offer of the Caribbean Regional Network with the opening of two new routes departing from Pointe-à-Pitre:

-Montréal (Canada): 2 flights per week as of November 23, 2021

-New York (United States): 2 flights per week from November 24, 2021

On his medium-haul network, the winter season will be marked by the entry into commercial service of the Airbus A220. This new device, more respectful of the environment with 20% less CO2 emissions and a noise footprint reduced by 34% will fly from October 31 to Berlin (Germany), Madrid, Barcelona (Spain), Milan and Venice (Italy) then during the winter to Bologna, Rome (Italy), Lisbon (Portugal) and Copenhagen (Denmark).





At the same time, Air France will continue to diversify its short and medium-haul network with two new destinations on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle:

-Tenerife (Canary Islands, Spain): 2 flights per week from November 1, 2021

-ovaniemi (Lapland, Finland): 2 flights per week from December 4, 2021 to March 5, 2022

The summer lines between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Seville (Spain), Las Palmas (Canary Islands, Spain), Palma de Mallorca (Balearic Islands, Spain), Tangier (Morocco), Faro (Portugal), Djerba (Tunisia) and Krakow (Poland) will also be extended over the winter 2021 season. Finally, from Paris-Orly, Air France will open from October 31 a link to Berlin (Germany), with 1 daily flight in addition to the offer on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

Air France recalls that as part of its political commercial, it currently offers 100% editable tickets for travel until March 31, 2022. Customers can thus modify their reservation free of charge, or obtain a refundable credit if they no longer wish to travel.

