Alaphilippe for a first? Follow the race live!





TOUR OF LOMBARDY. The two-time world champion is approaching the Tour of Lombardy, the last great classic of the cycling season, with ambition. Second in 2017, the Frenchman will have to be wary of Roglic, Pogacar or his teammate Evenepoel. Live the race with commentary then discover the ranking.

Summary The essentials on the Tour of Lombardy 2021 The last great classic of the cycling season is on the program today, between Como and Bergamo, on a course tailored for the best punchers and climbers of the peloton. The start was given at 10:30 am. Tadej Pogacar has 30 “ahead of a group made up in particular of Alaphilippe, Bardet or Yates.

In very good form, the Slovenian Primoz Roglic is the number one favorite of this Tour of Lombardy 2021 but will have to deal in particular with the competition of his compatriot Tadej Pogacar or the Briton Adam Yates.

On the French side, Julian Alaphilippe and David Gaudu seem to be the best equipped to rank well in the ranking

Live





Receive our live alerts!

4:14 PM – Less than 10 “late for Masnada The Italian will come back to the double winner of the Tour de France! 16:10 – Vingegaard rolls for Roglic At the back, the Dane hopes to get his leader back on the leading man, but they hardly take anything back. 16:04 – Masnada scavenges on Pogacar He is very strong the Italian! The Italian is only 15 “from Pogacar while the Alaphilippe group is 40” 23 km from the finish. 16:02 – Pogacar is off to a good start We are buried in the Alaphilippe group while Fausto Masnada is 22 “behind Tadej Pogacar. In this game, the Slovenian will quickly take a minute in advance. 16:01 – Against .. Masnada! Alaphilippe’s teammate has returned to his leader’s group and tries to leave on his own! It is very well played on behalf of his formation! 15:59 – Alaphilippe’s acceleration The Frenchman is making the descent! He will try to come back to Pogacar on his own. 15:54 – Roglic present but in difficulty He occupies the last position of the Alaphilippe-Yates group but does not appear in a great day. 15:53 ​​- Yates also moves Second in Milan-Turin on Wednesday, the Briton takes Alaphilippe, Valverde, Woods, Roglic and Bardet. They have already taken over Masnada. 15:48 – Pogacar takes off The Slovenian takes a few steps ahead of the duo Bardet-Nibali. The race is accelerating!

15:48 – Already 15 “for Pogacar In a big day, he is the double winner of the Tour de France. Behind him, Fausto Masnada, Alaphilippe’s teammate is trying to shake things up. 15:43 – Attack of Nibali The Sicilian is experiencing a second youth at the end of the season as he goes on the attack! 15:41 – Evenepoel in trouble The young Belgian is at the back of the group of favorites! First surprise of this tour of Lombardy. 15:41 – Alaphilippe to succeed Bettini After having achieved the feat of retaining his title of world champion, Julian Alaphilippe once again has the opportunity to make history by trying to achieve the World Cup-Tour of Lombardy double, achieved for the last time in 2006. by Bettini. 15:40 – Start of money-time Let’s go for the Passo di Ganda (9.2km at 7.3%)! Romain Bardet and Julian Alaphilippe are in the first positions at the foot. It is a teammate of Bardet who sets the pace. 15:35 – A 2021 edition without its defending champion Outgoing winner, Jakob Fuglsang will not defend his title, the fault of a broken collarbone that occurred during the Tour du Bénélux. He is expected to return to the peloton next season. READ MORE

Last year, Dane Jakob Fuglsang won the Tour of Lombardy ahead of New Zealander George Bennett and Russian Aleksandr Vlasov. The ranking reminder:

Jakob fuglsang George bennett Aleksandr Vlasov Bauke Mollema Giulio Ciccone Vincenzo Nibali Maximilian Schachmann Diego Ulissi Ben hermans Mathieu van der Poel

After his recent victories on the Tour d’Emilie and over Milan-Turin, the Slovenian Primoz Roglic appears quite naturally as the big favorite of the 115th edition of the Tour of Lombardy this Sunday. It will probably also be necessary to reckon with Julian Alaphilippe, behind Milan-Turin but who seems to have made “the Classic of dead leaves” the big goal of his end of the season, as well as Rmco Evenepoel and Joao Almeida, his teammates of the Deceuninck – Quick-Step team. It will also be necessary to watch the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, but also Michael woods, Adam Yates and Bauke Mollema, winner in 2019, or the indestructible Vincenzo Nibali and Alejandro Valverde. In the French camp, apart from Alaphilippe, it is David Gaudu, the Groupama-FDJ rider who seems to have the best chances to shine, especially since he can count on the support of his teammate Thibaut Pinot. The tired Franc-Comtois has indeed decided to give up his personal ambitions to put himself at the service of his younger brother. “I’m approaching the race with a lot of desire, I’ll be there to help David who really has the ability to play the podium,” he told L’Equipe on Thursday. The entry list

The route of the Tour of Lombardy has undergone some changes compared to last year: the Mur de Sormano and its vertiginous descent, in which Remco Evenepoel suffered a frightening fall last year, has for example been withdrawn from the program. However, many difficulties remain on the menu this Saturday, October 9, 2021 since six climbs are listed over the 239 kilometers between Como (departure at 10:30 am) and Bergamo, with in particular the climbs of Roncola (9.4 km at 6.6%, slopes at 17%), Berbenno (6.8 km at 4.6%), Dossena (11 km at 6.2%), Zambla Alta (9.5 km at 3.5%) and Passo di Ganda (9.2 km at 7.3%) , whose summit is located 30 km from the finish, the last obstacle being the Colle Aperto (1.3 km at 7%) three kilometers from the finish. The profile of the course:

© Il Lombardia

Newsletter





No free-to-air broadcast is planned on French TV during this Tour of Lombardy 2021. Only the channel Eurosport 1 thus ensures the broadcast of the race live, with Guillaume Di Grazia, Jacky Durand and David Moncoutié commenting from 10:15 am. To watch the event streaming on the Internet, go to Eurosport Player or on the platform mycanal if your subscription includes the service.