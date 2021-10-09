Algeria: the Fennecs are elusive – football

Very broad winner of Niger (6-1), Friday, the team of Algeria remains untouchable on its continent. The reigning African champion continued with a thirtieth consecutive game without losing. A fairly exceptional series that has been left to last?

To see the score, one might think that Algeria has gone for a walk. It does not prevent the reigning African champion has long been worth it, at least for an hour, before passing the second to definitively gain the upper hand over Niger (6-1), on Friday, on behalf of the 3rd day of the 2nd round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

A success, one more for the Fennecs, who dream of returning to the most prestigious of competitions after having missed the edition in Russia. This will require that the Warriors of the Desert continue on their incredible series.

A series that has lasted for almost three years. Precisely 1089 days in this Saturday, October 9, 2021. To find the trace of a setback of the North African nation, we must go back to the third match led by Djamel Belmadi against Benin (1-0), on October 16, 2018. Since then , no one brought down the Algerians. Senegal (2 times), Tunisia (2 times), Nigeria (2 times), Mali (2 times), Cte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Colombia, Mexico, none of these nations have managed to beat the Riyad Mahrez gang.

With this success against Niger, Algeria continued with a 30th game without a defeat. An absolute record in Africa. The Ivory Coast of Didier Drogba had managed to compile 26 matches in a row without losing in 2010 and 2013 before falling. On a world scale, the Greens have equaled the France team, undefeated for 30 matches between 1994 and 1996, and are getting closer to Brazil (35, 1993-1996) and Spain (35, 2006-2009), but above all from Italy, whose record series ended 37 games on Wednesday.





Continue on its spear in Cameroon

After 33 games, the Algerian coach also shows a rather exceptional record of 23 wins to 9 draws and one defeat. That is to say a ratio of 69.7% of victories, the highest for a trainer of the Khadra with at least 10 matches on the clock. Under Belmadi, the Algerians have not betrayed their ideals and their offensive style with 76 goals scored (2.3 goals / game). They are also very strong with just 22 goals conceded (0.67 goals / game), keeping their goal clean 17 times.

And now ? Algeria will try to finish at the top of its qualifying group for the World Cup in Qatar. To do this, it will have to be as solid against Niger and Djibouti and contain Burkina Faso in November in order to climb into dams. Before starting the defense of his continental title at the next CAN in Cameroon this winter. The opportunity for Algeria to try to achieve a historic double, the first since Egypt (triple between 2006 and 2010), and to continue its incredible series of invincibility. A hell of a challenge for the Algerians … and their opponents.

