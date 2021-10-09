all adverts from Gabriel Attal

“We are coming out of this crisis with our heads held high, thanks to the choices we have made and the robustness of our social system,” says Gabriel Attal.

“The decline of the epidemic continues clearly and continuously», Rejoices the government spokesman Gabriel Attal, at the end of the defense council and the council of ministers of this Thursday, October 7. With a national incidence rate below 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a new phase of deconfinement could be envisaged “very soon»In the West Indies, if the decline continues.

However, “the time to lift all the measures, all the constraints, has not come», Explains Gabriel Attal. Adaptation of the health pass “will not be considered before November 15“.

“This decision will be national and by sector», He affirmed. The epidemic situation also does not allow for the moment to consider “remove all measures and constraints“Because the epidemic is not declining”in around thirty departments“.





Lean protocol in 68 departments

A streamlined protocol has been put in place in the departments where the incidence rate is the lowest, allowing children in primary schools to no longer wear the mask indoors. It will be extended to 21 new departments from next Monday, bringing the total number of affected territories to 68.

Third dose for caregivers

“As of today, caregivers who have been fully vaccinated for more than 6 months can use the vaccination booster“, Specifies the spokesperson of the government, insisting on the importance of this reminder”to maintain immunity“.

This Council of Ministers was also the occasion to adopt the measures of the social security financing bill (PLFSS) of 2022, “a new step in an ever stronger action to protect the French“. Gabriel Attal specifies that social security “allowed the French to hold out, despite the health crisis», And in particular to benefit from free vaccines and tests. However, these will be chargeable from October 15.