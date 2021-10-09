Alone in the middle of the Pacific, they survive 29 days on rainwater and coconuts

It is a disaster scenario worthy of the greatest Hollywood films. Lost in the Pacific, two inhabitants of the Solomon Islands survived the elements and hunger thanks to their instinct for survival. The pair were traveling between two islands in the unpredictable Solomon Sea when their seven-meter boat was caught in a storm, hours after the start of their trip, on September 3.

Livae Nanjikana and Junior Qoloni lost sight of the earth “in the pouring rain, thick black clouds and strong winds,” the former told Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation on Friday. With their GPS battery flat and night approaching, they turned off their 60 horsepower engine to save fuel.

The two men spent their first night battered by winds and rain, dragging their boat even further out to sea. For the first nine days, they ate the oranges they had brought along for the trip. When these were exhausted, Livae Nanjikana explained that they survived thanks to rainwater, coconuts, “and our faith in God because we pray day and night”.



They build a makeshift sail

Collecting the rainwater in a canvas bag, the two men ignited their engine as soon as they saw a coconut on the water, and rushed to retrieve it.

“After several days, because we prayed, God gave us the idea to build a device for sailing. So we built a mast-shaped structure using paddles and canvas and set sail following the direction of the wind, ”explained Livae Nanjikana.

The sail took them to the island of New Britain in Papua New Guinea where they saw a fisherman in the distance. They started the engine for a final acceleration in its direction, but ran out of fuel. “We screamed and waved our hands without stopping at the fisherman, until he saw us and paddled towards us,” recalls Livae Nanjikana.