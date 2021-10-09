Amel Bent moved to tears, his shattering statement about his violent father

In her new opus, Amel Bent gives herself like never before. His old demons, his past and current relationship with his father, it’s all there!

Amel Bent will never forget that day when …

For Amel Bent fans, this issue of TV 7 Days is already a collector. Indeed, in the columns of this magazine, the singer agrees to open her heart. Of course, those who follow her since her casting at La Nouvelle Star are aware of her progress in terms of singing. When you think that Dov Attia felt that she was only good for karaoke. Vexed by this reproach, complexed by her few extra pounds, she will put all the chances on her side to reach the top. The least Objeko can say is that it’s a mission accomplished.

As a sign of fate, new generations can count on it in The Voice. With her outspokenness and her skin-deep sensitivity, she hoists her talents on the podium. Maybe she sees herself again when she is just starting out? In any case, breaking into this profession is not an easy task. Especially when you have old demons that can resurface at any time!

It’s time to take stock

When she was three years old, Amel Bent’s mother decided to run away. She takes her daughter under her arm and wishes to give her a better future. Of course, making this choice has consequences and in particular causes a lack of money. However, the anger of the singer’s father had become unmanageable and intolerable. So until she was the star she is today, she never really talked about it except to a very small circle. She kept locked in her those moments of pain linked to the absence of this pillar / masculine landmark. Growing up, she realizes that not everything is rosy, let alone a fairy tale. She will hang on to her lucky star!

Released these days, the last album Alive, Amel Bent puts words to allay her ailments. The title Merci Monsieur is tangible proof that she has succeeded in getting over her little girl’s repercussions. ” The maturity and the discussions with my family gave me a new look at this part of my story. ” Moreover, today, her life really resembles what she always hoped for in secret. “Become a mom, live with a dad (her husband Patrick, Editor’s note) see her fears, her clumsiness… All of this changed my vision »It is to his credit!





A moment out of time

In this archive photo, we discover the profile of the absentee for many (too) years. The legend shows how much love she has for him today Happy birthday to the best dad in the world… #we ❤ you » Besides, if she chose to nickname her father ‘Mister’, it is not overzealous or out of irony. This word is not the result of chance. In his eyes, this is a mark of recognition, respect and above all forgiveness. She would like him to understand the message that way. ” Dad, you’re a big one. I no longer see you as someone who has failed in his duty. I am not mad at you’. “

Moreover, Amel Bent remembers his ambivalent feelings during their reunion. “He didn’t know what to say to me and just had tears in his eyes. I was uncomfortable with the pain, regret, remorse when I saw his gaze. “ However, there again, the words of his wonderful song manage to soothe the pain and transform it into joy. Objeko quotes you some passages, in order to show you that all is well between them. ” The light in my eyes, that’s why it sparkles’; ‘I’ve cried all my pain, we even mend a bleeding heart”

One last message for the road …

Lately, Amel Bent posted a wonderful message on social media. Dedicated to the father of her daughters Hana and Sofia, but also to hers, she wishes to shout her love to them and especially to bring them her kindness. This is to his credit. We hope to soon be able to applaud her on stage, as she deserves.

