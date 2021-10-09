American comedian Dave Chappelle arouses controversy over jokes about “gender” in one of his shows broadcast on Netflix – Video

American comedian Dave Chappelle arouses controversy following jokes about “gender” in one of his shows broadcast on Netflix, denounced by LGBTQ activists as “transphobic”.

“Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on Earth had to pass between the legs of a woman to be on Earth. It is a fact”, launches the comic in “The Closer” in particular. , released this week in the United States. In passing, he defends British author JK Rowling, accused by some last year of making insulting remarks against transgender people on Twitter.





These projections were not to the liking of LGBTQ advocacy groups, like the National Black Justice Coalition, which asked Netflix to deprogram this Dave Chappelle show. Jaclyn Moore, producer for Netflix of the series “Dear White People” and herself transgender, for her part affirmed on Twitter that she would no longer work with the video on demand platform “as long as she continued to broadcast and to enjoy content so openly and dangerously transphobic “.

Far from calming things down, Dave Chappelle added fuel to the fire Thursday night during a show at the gigantic Hollywood Bowl stadium in Los Angeles.

“If this is what we call being + erased + then I like it”, he said in reference to the “cancel culture” of which he considers himself a victim.

The comedian, very famous in the Anglo-Saxon world, was warmly applauded by the 18,000 spectators, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, two media specializing in the entertainment industry.