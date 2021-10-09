American justice gives up prosecuting the police officer who shot Jacob Blake

The circumstances of the arrest by the police of Jacob Blake, the victim of several shots in the back, had caused three nights of riots in Kenosha (Wisconsin), on August 25, 2020. BRANDON BELL / AFP

The US Department of Justice announced Friday, October 8, that there would be no federal prosecution against the policeman who, in August 2020 in Kenosha (Wisconsin), seriously injured African-American Jacob Blake.

“The ministry made this decision because the evidence obtained is not sufficient to prove that the officer used excessive force”, according to a statement.

On August 23, 2020, Jacob Blake was shot several times in the back in front of his three sons, when agents tried to arrest him for domestic violence, including the white police officer Rusten Sheskey, the author of the shots. The scene, posted on the internet, had revived the mobilization against police violence, three months after the murder of African-American George Floyd, asphyxiated under the knee of a white agent in Minneapolis.





It had sparked three nights of riots in Kenosha, a town in the Great Lakes region, and culminated on August 25 when a 17-year-old young man linked to self-defense militias fired a semi-automatic rifle at three demonstrators, killing two people. The case had also led to a strong mobilization in the world of sport, with the postponement of several NBA meetings in particular.

No lawsuits from the state of Wisconsin either

In January 2021, the justice of the State of Wisconsin had already given up prosecuting the agents involved. Local prosecutor Michael Graveley had ruled that the perpetrator was in self-defense because Jacob Blake “Had resisted with a knife” to his arrest.

The US government then recalled that the Federal Police (FBI) was investigating to determine whether Jacob Blake’s civil rights had been violated. Officers analyzed numerous documents, including “Police reports, witness statements, photos, videos…”.

But finally, “Senior Federal Prosecutors Concluded There Was Not Enough Evidence To Establish Beyond A Reasonable Doubt That Officer Willfully Violated Civil Rights” of Mr. Blake, according to the ministry.

