Amoled screen, 65W fast charge … The OnePlus 9 RT will be presented next week





Like its Chinese competitors, OnePlus is increasing its references to adapt to all markets. At a conference scheduled for October 13, the firm will unveil the OnePlus 9 RT. A device that presents itself as an improved version of the OnePlus 9R, a mid-range reserved for India and China. It is therefore not at all certain that this model will one day be available in France, even if the success of certain models sometimes pushes the Chinese tenors to go beyond their initial borders. It should nevertheless be noted that the manufacturer is already occupying the field with the very good OnePlus Nord 2 as regards the mid-range.

The visuals unveiled on the social network Weibo leave no doubt as to the inspirations of the mobile. It looks a lot like a OnePlus 9, of which it takes up almost the entire design. No official technical data sheet has been communicated. The Android Central site estimates that we can expect a 6.55-inch Amoled screen set in FHD + and offering a refresh rate of 120 Hz (like the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro).



Towards a more powerful SoC But it is especially under the hood that the 9 RT could be very interesting. It could indeed embed a Snapdragon 870 or 888. If the second was chosen, it would offer an efficiency worthy of the very high end. The Snapdragon 870 is not left out, however, and still delivers excellent performance with better controlled heating. As for the photo, OnePlus would have opted for a Sony IMX 766 50 Mpx main sensor, which can be found for example on the Oppo Find X3 Neo and Pro. A nice evolution compared to the 48 Mpx sensor used on the OnePlus 9R. This seems plausible given that it is this same module that equips the OnePlus Nord 2. Autonomy should be provided by a 4500 mAh battery compatible with 65 W fast charging. The set would obviously run on Android 12 and OxygenOS. If this information is true, this would be a particularly competitive model for the mid-range. It remains to know the price applied by the Chinese manufacturer.