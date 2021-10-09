an alcoholic driver crashes in the middle of the night in a house, two women killed

Two women in their forties have died. The driver is 19 years old.

Two women died in their beds on Saturday 9 October, after an alcoholic driver hit the wall of their house in Gujan-Mestras (Gironde), reports France Blue Gironde.

The accident took place around 1:30 am in the night from Friday to Saturday. The 19-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle and hit the sidewalk, street furniture, before crashing into the wall of the house.

Behind this wall was the bedroom. The two women, 46 and 48, were sleeping and died instantly, according to the first elements of the investigation. In another room next door, an 11-year-old child, the daughter of one of the two deceased victims, is only slightly injured.





Police custody of the driver was lifted, the time that he sobered up and could be heard. He was accompanied by a 16-year-old young man at the time of the accident. The investigation was entrusted to the Gujan-Mestras brigade