an Anfield king to replace Mbappé next summer?

Paris Saint-Germain has almost no choice. While Kylian Mbappé is coming to the end of his contract next June, and even if discussions for its extension exist as his mother explained to the Parisian, the vice-champions of France must already prepare for the aftermath. From this perspective, the case of Erling Haaland is evoked with insistence in the capital, but the Norwegian colossus is far from being the only one to interest Parisian recruiters. Indeed, it is Fabrizio Romano, the Italian journalist specializing in the transfer window, who reveals Leonardo’s interest in a well-known striker on European lawns, in the person of Mohamed Salah.

The Salah trail already studied

According to his information, the Egyptian international appears as one of the priorities of Leonardo, who would have even already tried the coup last summer, in vain. “From what I’m told, PSG were looking into the possibility of signing Salah at the start of the summer, in June, if Mbappe was going to be sold to Real Madrid. They were ready to do something big and they want to try it with Salah, “he explained during an exchange with Rio Ferdinand, the former Manchester United defender who has been converted to consultant. Something to reassure Parisian supporters, nine months before, we are already preparing a possible post-Mbappé in the capital /



