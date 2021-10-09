an emblematic family of the show is back!

The time has come for the Gayat and the Pelissards to take stock. After the Gonzalez and the Cordules, these two families will have to take stock of their participation in the show Large families, life in XXL in the episode that will air tonight. Guaranteed emotional sequence with Soukdavone and Amandine who failed to hold back their tears. So prepare the handkerchiefs even if the production has thought of everything to console you, especially with the arrival of three new families in the adventure.

The Jeansons are back!





From Monday, you can follow the daily life of the Fanich, Saffré and Romero families, but that’s not all. Fans of the early days of the family program will also find faces that are not totally unknown to them. How? ‘Or’ What ? Quite simply with the return of the Jeanson tribe on the show. We will therefore follow Marie-Alix, Alexandre and their five children Mayeul, Auxence, Faustine, Victor and Aloys in a very specific context since they will go on pilgrimage to Saint-Jacques de Compostelle. Marie-Alix Jeanson had explained, during her participation in the first season of the show: “By participating in this show, we especially want to show that we can be a military, Catholic, practicing and large family … Cumulate all the mandates that would suggest that we are a little boring family. While in reality, we are above all a normal family, fun and well anchored in today’s world ”. With this big comeback, it will be an opportunity for the little family to please their many fans but also to show themselves without filter and in line with their convictions.

Kahina Boudjidj