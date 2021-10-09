an ex-Israeli soldier assaulted in the street in Berlin

A former IDF soldier was assaulted in the streets of Berlin on Friday evening by one or more strangers who sprayed him with an irritant and threw him to the ground, Berlin police said on Saturday.

This 29-year-old man was wearing a sweater with the initials of the Israeli armed forces when he was insulted by one or more strangers about his religion, the police said in a brief statement “anti-Semitic aggression“. The attacker (s) fled and the police opened an investigation into “politically motivated suspicion of dangerous bodily injury“.

The claims of a musician claiming to have been turned away from a hotel in Leipzig for a Star of David pendant on Wednesday sparked strong reactions from the Jewish community amid rising anti-Semitic acts in Germany. This case is nevertheless the subject of several investigations due to conflicting versions of the facts.





Germany is also commemorating this Saturday the second anniversary of the failed attack on a synagogue in Halle, in the east of the country, which killed two people, a passerby and a customer of a snack bar. The perpetrator has since been sentenced to life imprisonment. The failed Halle attack on Yom Kippur had aroused immense emotion in a country worried about the resurgence of anti-Semitism.

Antisemitic crimes and offenses have steadily increased in recent years, with 2,032 offenses recorded in 2019, 13% more than the previous year. “The threat is complex and comes from different sides“, From the jihadist movement as from the far right, recently warned Felix Klein, government commissioner for the fight against anti-Semitism.

