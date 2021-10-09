Good plan news An excellent gaming laptop with over € 500 off and € 150 in vouchers offered

Playing on a laptop PC is undoubtedly the best way, in 2021, to take advantage of a latest generation graphics card. Today, let’s take a look at a “monster” promotion for a Lenovo Legion model, equipped with AMD’s latest graphics card.

In pre-order now, for delivery from October 16, the Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6A laptop PC is currently offered with a 26% reduction at Fnac, which drops its price to € 1,559.99, instead from € 2,099.99. What’s more, if you have a FNAC card, you can also benefit from a voucher of € 150 credited to your account, by entering the promo code “OCTOBER” before validating your basket. And in addition, you will also have 2 very good games offered: Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil Village. The business is all the better.

Discover the Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6A at € 1559 at Fnac + € 150 voucher

A high-end laptop with Ryzen 7, 32 GB of RAM, 1 TB SSD and Radeon RX 6600

This laptop Lenovo Legion seems cut for the video game without compromise and has the distinction of being “100% AMD”, whether at the level of the processor and the graphics card. There is indeed a latest generation Ryzen 7 5800H CPU (8 cores and frequency up to 4.4 GHz) and a Radeon RX 6600M graphics card with 8 GB of GDDR6. Again, this is the latest generation of GPUs under RDNA2 architecture.

A CPU / GPU duo that will ensure an excellent level of performance in 1080p, even with ray-tracing enabled. You will therefore be very comfortable to play, especially since 32 GB of RAM (2×16 GB in DDR4) and a 1 TB NVMe SSD are added. A perfect configuration to take advantage of a function like Direct Storage on Windows 10 and Windows 11 and reduced load times. Important precision: this PC comes with Windows 11 already installed.





Powerful, this Lenovo Legion 5 is also a beautiful machine very well built, with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display (1920×1080 pixels), 4 USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB-C ports and an HDMI 2.1 output. You can also download your Steam library at lightning speed thanks to WiFi 6.

Side dimensions, we stay on something very acceptable, since it weighs only 2.4 kg, for 36x26x2.5 cm. It can therefore easily be carried in a medium-sized bag.

Why this PC is interesting:

The power: Ryzen 7 5800H, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD

A latest generation Radeon RX 6600M graphics card equivalent to an RTX 3060

The 15-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare 165Hz display

2 free games: Resident Evil Village and Far Cry 6

Discover the Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6A at € 1559 at Fnac + € 150 voucher