Andy Murray found his wedding ring (and shoes) in Indian Wells

Less than 24 hours after making a call on social media to find his wedding ring which was tied to the laces of his shoes, stolen from the hotel where he is staying, Andy Murray shared a new video on Instagram to announce that he had found all of his personal effects on the sidelines of the Indian Wells tournament.
“I had to make a few phone calls and chat with hotel security, he explains. And here’s a little news for everyone. Do you believe it? The shoes are back, the wedding ring is back and I’m back in good graces (from his wife, Kim Sears). “
After sniffing his sneakers – “which still stink so much” –, the Scotsman did not give more explanation on the epilogue of this strange affair. It started when the future opponent of Adrian Mannarino (in the first round) decided to dry two pairs of shoes under his car because he does not have a balcony in his hotel room. And since he got into the habit of hanging his wedding ring on the laces while he was playing, to have it with him without wearing it on his finger, his shoes like the precious jewel had all disappeared when he came to pick them up on the next morning.