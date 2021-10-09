Andy Murray towers over Adrian Mannarino in Indian Wells tournament first round

As for the Frenchman, who is preparing for a busy end of the season, he especially hoped to be spared from injuries. “After my knee injury at Wimbledon, I was again embarrassed for my resumption at the US Open where I pinched a nerve in the cervical area, only to be arrested again for three weeks, he explained. But it comes back little by little, the level of play is coming back well. There, the conditions were not easy, at night and with a lot of wind. Murray is very good tactically, with a very good hand, he manages to keep the game pretty low, and he handled those types of conditions much better. With so much wind, you have to take fewer risks, you play less close to the lines, and your movements are easier. I had a very good player in front of me. The second set was played out in small details, I lose easy points, the score is a bit harsh considering what happened, I think. “