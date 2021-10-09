Andy Murray towers over Adrian Mannarino in Indian Wells tournament first round

For his first victory at Indian Wells since 2016, stainless Andy Murray disposed of Adrian Mannarino in the windy night of Tennis Garden. If the first set was pleasant to watch, punctuated by intense rallies – including one with 26 strokes concluded with an impressive lob at the end of the Briton’s race -, the second round was more disjointed, marked by faults on points “Easy” from French.
More solid, both in service (82% of points gained on his first ball) and in the battle in the backhand caught, and very skilled at placing buntings, Murray (34) has managed to get by in both cases. . In the next round, he will face the young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz (18) for a tantalizing shock of the generations.
“I had a very good player in front of me. The second set was played out in small details »
As for the Frenchman, who is preparing for a busy end of the season, he especially hoped to be spared from injuries. “After my knee injury at Wimbledon, I was again embarrassed for my resumption at the US Open where I pinched a nerve in the cervical area, only to be arrested again for three weeks, he explained. But it comes back little by little, the level of play is coming back well. There, the conditions were not easy, at night and with a lot of wind. Murray is very good tactically, with a very good hand, he manages to keep the game pretty low, and he handled those types of conditions much better. With so much wind, you have to take fewer risks, you play less close to the lines, and your movements are easier. I had a very good player in front of me. The second set was played out in small details, I lose easy points, the score is a bit harsh considering what happened, I think. “