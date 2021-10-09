Anissa breaks up with Charles and Ines brings back Esteban – Un si grand soleil October 15, 2021 (episode 753) | Such a Great Sun

Discover the detailed summary of Un si grand soleil season 4 in advance episode 753 of Friday, October 15, 2021 on France 2. Dylan does everything to reassure Antonin while Anissa leaves Charles. Ines has bad company. Janet is jealous of Claudine.



Janet confesses to Clément that she went to see Claudine the day before to clear things up. She made him understand that she had to keep her distance.

Clement had planned a romantic moment to offer the ring to Janet … but she discovers it in an argument

Claudine confides in Alix about Janet’s visit. She admits that she almost wants to let Janet believe that she is still interested in Clement… just to see his reaction.

Ines arrives at the roommate with Esteban a friend from Barcelona, ​​he meets Charles, Anissa or Antonin. Anissa finds Esteban very sexist and Charles asks Esteban to stop smoking coke in the living room.

Charles tells Anissa that it makes him sick to share her. Anissa tells Charles that they had better leave it there.

Janet confides in Alain about the tensions with Clément. She blames herself for going to see Claudine. Alain recalls that jealousy is often a bad advisor.

Gary arrives at the roommate with a raclette machine to please Ines. He meets Esteban, whom she presents as a friend she met at a festival in Barcelona.





Charles comes to see his friend Eliott, he tells him that Anissa dumped her (Dylan hears the conversation).

Charles returns to see Anissa, he tells her that he doesn’t want to lose her… he judges that it is too strong between them. Anissa asks him to drop the case.

Claudine bought images of a drone from young people that could have captured Tristan near the opera house. And it works, Claudine can see it in the images. She decides to show the proof she got to Manu. Tristan would have left the opera before Viel was killed.

A so great sun in advance episode 753 of October 15, 2021: Claudine innocent Tristan?







Antonin leaves for a drink with Dylan, he confides to her that he finds Anissa strange at the moment. Antonin has the impression that Charles is hitting on Anissa behind his back. Dylan says that Charles has fallen for a girl in the vet school… Antonin is reassured.

When Janet comes home in the evening, she finds Clément… they make peace. Janet wears the ring.

To be continued on full summary A Great Sun Episode 754 from Monday, October 18, 2021 on France 2.

