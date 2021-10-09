Anthony Colette says more about his breakup with Iris Mittenaere: “There were some violent things”

In 2018, Anthony Colette and Iris Mittenaere were partners in the show Dance with the stars (season 9). Very accomplices on the screen, the miss and her partner had also ended up falling in love with each other, not hesitating to appear together on the red carpet. Together, they lived a beautiful love story for a few months. A not-so-rosy relationship for the 26-year-old dancer who recently confided in Public about his history with Iris: “There were some violent things. I am very discreet: even if it was flattering, this exhibition sometimes embarrassed me.“If he had confided to have remained on good terms with the former beauty queen, he had also revealed to the magazine Close that he was “not easy to be the Miss Universe guy“.”I struggled with the comparisons. It was bloating and it got me drunk.“he confided at the time.





Now in love with his makeup artist, Anthony had also made some revelations about his duet with Iris in The Jarry Show! in 2020. Discussing its various partners in Dance with the stars, he had indicated with humor that “the most annoying was Iris“and that the pretty brunette”had his character“.”When you do this show, it’s fun, you discover everyone, you tell yourself that the choreographies are too good but when you are in the competition, already at the end of the third week, you are fed up in terms of fatigue. You get up very early all the time, you dance all day, plus the interviews, bonuses … and sometimes it goes crazy. As the two of us got along very well, it could fart even more. Not a big fight but boring“He explained. Very sincere, the handsome brunette had also revealed the reason for their breakup:”It did not last, because each has life goals that may not be compatible with those of the other …“

Since then, Iris has been in a relationship with Diego el Glaoui. The lovers formalized their couple on social networks in November 2019.