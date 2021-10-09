Apple appeals in dispute between Epic Games on the App Store

The legal battle is far from over. Apple appealed on Friday, October 8, the verdict of the lawsuit against video game publisher Epic Games, asking for the suspension of a court decision, which allows application developers to offer an alternative payment system to that of the iPhone maker.

The technology giant is asking that a suspension of this measure be decided, pending a final decision, which could take years. A judge is due to consider the matter in November.

An American judge had, on September 10, imposed on Apple to leave more freedom to publishers, which should notably allow them to circumvent the commission levied by the technology giant. Apple could no longer require developers to use its payment system within their applications, and therefore to pay a commission, had decided Yvonne Rogers, a judge from Oakland (California) in charge of litigation with the developer.





Epic Games also appealed on another aspect of the judgment

However, it had largely rejected the monopoly accusations against Apple and denounced by Epic, which represented good news for the technology giant accused on all sides of infringements of competition law.

She felt that the iPhone maker was not in an illegal monopoly situation: “Apple does not have a monopoly on the market for transactions in mobile games”.

Epic Games, the game developer Fortnite, who had been calling for such a measure for a year, had appealed against this decision. His boss, Tim Sweeney, had promised to “Keep fighting” for “Fair competition between payment methods within apps”.

