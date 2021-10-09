around 45,000 people demonstrated for the 13th consecutive Saturday

Some 45,300 demonstrators marched in France to protest against the health pass for the 13e consecutive Saturday, announced the Ministry of the Interior Saturday, October 9. This participation figure is down slightly compared to last week, when Beauvau had identified 47,935 demonstrators on October 2. Fourteen people were arrested during these gatherings, including four in Paris.

In the capital, 5,300 people demonstrated, as many as last Saturday, split into two processions.

In Strasbourg, around 850 people, according to the prefecture, marched to the cry of “Freedom, no dictatorship” and signs in hand (“France, be worthy, vaccine freedom” or “Rather fine and prison than stung”). In the procession, firefighters and caregivers, including some carrying signs explaining that they were suspended for lack of presentation of a health pass. In the streets of Lille, the prefecture counted 400 demonstrators.

This 13e Saturday of mobilization against the health measures put in place by the government intervenes before the delisting, from October 15, of Covid-19 screening tests for French policyholders over 18 years of age which cannot justify a vaccination or a medical prescription.





