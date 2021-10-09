At the health point on Saturday, October 9, 5 additional deaths from Covid-19

89 new positive cases were detected on the territory, in 24 hours. 5 additional deaths are to be deplored. 52 patients are in intensive care and 246, hospitalized in the Covid-19 unit at the Médipôle.

Alix Madec

•

updated on October 9, 2021 at 3:19 p.m.



Five additional deaths from the coronavirus are to be deplored in New Caledonia this Saturday. Which brings to 196, the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the territory. The government’s health record attests to 89 new confirmed positive cases in 24 hours. They bring to 9,100, the total number of confirmed positive cases in the territory.

The cumulative incidence rate over seven days is 383 per 100,000 people. 52 patients are treated in intensive care and 246, hospitalized in the Covid-19 unit.

75 positive patients are under surveillance in a hotel, including:

58 in the southern province,

12 in the Islands,

5 in the North.

7,100 people are considered to be cured.













© Government of New Caledonia

5,299 people received an injection on Friday

Vaccination continues throughout the country. Yesterday, Friday, 5,299 people received a dose of the vaccine.

Since the start of the campaign:

162,314 people received their first dose, i.e. 70.14% of the vaccineable population and 59.89% of the total population

120,807 people received two doses of vaccine

1,725 ​​people received a booster dose

At this stage, 52.21% of the vaccineable population, or 44.58% of the total population, received a complete vaccination schedule. At this rate, “the goal of 85% of the vaccineable population could be reached at the end of November“, specifies the government.