At the most prestigious of the competitions, Emelin Dupieux, 15, already shines

It was at nightfall, in the middle of summer 2020, in a meadow in the Jura mountains. After spinning all day, an Apollo lands on a daisy. The butterfly still has its wings spread. It will close them a few minutes later, switching permanently to night mode.

The scene does not escape Emelin Dupieux, then 14 years old. The animal photography fade wasn’t quite there by chance. “I was on vacation with my parents and we had spent the day hiking in the mountains, on the lookout for what we could photograph,” he says. Until discovering this meadow that seemed to visibly appreciate a dozen Apollos. “

Ardéchois Emelin Dupieux, 15 years old, passionate about animal photography. – @Emelin Dupieux

“Technically, his photo is flawless”

All that remained for Emelin Dupieux was to return at nightfall. During this privileged moment, he multiplies the shots while gradually adjusting the settings and focus. Until you get the perfect shot. “A white butterfly on a flower of the same color allows you to make an adjustment by underexposing the photograph,” explains Simon Bugnon. Professional photographer, Ardéchois too, he has already immortalized, in the past, Apollos on daisies. “This keeps the butterfly properly exposed while having a very dark background around it. Even black,” he says.

In Emelin’s photograph, the whites stand out in striking contrast and bring out the few touches of color. The yellow hearts of the daisies and the red ocelli of the Apollo. “Technically, Emelin’s photography is flawless,” resumes Simon Bugnon. There is a very good command of the framing, of the light. There isn’t much that can distinguish a photograph like this – of a keen amateur – from that of a professional. “

Simon Bugnon is not the only one to think so. This shot, Emelin Dupieux made it compete in the Wildlife photographer of the year, the largest wildlife photography competition organized every year, for nearly sixty years, by the Natural History Museum in London. “The most prestigious in the field,” says Jean-Yves Kernel, director of Biotope editions, which has been producing, for five years, the French version of the portfolio compiling the 100 most beautiful photos of each edition.

In the three finalists among 1,200 photos

This year, 50,000 photos, taken by photographers of 100 nationalities – amateurs and professionals – have passed through the hands of the international jury. And that of Emelin is in the three finalist photographs among the 1,200 received in the 11-14 year old category. Not nothing then. “In five years, no Frenchman has made it to the final in this category,” recalls Jean-Yves Kernel.

Emelin Dupieux is already assured of having his photograph in the 100 selected to appear in the 2021 portfolio, he who keeps those of previous years on his bedside table. Already a great reward “But I also saw that my photo is in the fifteen chosen by the organizers to promote this new edition”, he welcomes. And the prize-giving ceremony, this Monday, October 11 in London, could give birth to a new nice surprise if the Ardéchois obtains the first prize in its category.





Jean-Yves Kernel would not be surprised, he who knows the jury is attentive to two main criteria. “Aesthetics above all and always, he explains. But beauty is no longer enough, the photo must also tell a story. And it is often then the clichés which make it possible to become aware of the imprint that human activities have on nature that are rewarded. “

Aesthetics and history

The photo of Emelin Dupieux plays well on both counts. “It is increasingly rare to come across an Apollo in France,” reports the Ardéchois. To survive, it needs a sufficient snowpack to protect its eggs from frost and allow them to through the winter. In medium mountains, like those we have in Ardèche, this coat is often insufficient now, so much so that we hardly find it except in the high mountains, where it remains threatened. “

This also says the rarity of the moment lived by Emelin Dupieux this summer evening 2020, and the efforts made to live this privileged moment. The first quality of the naturalist photographer? “Being passionate, a lover of nature, and Emelin undoubtedly is”, estimates Simon Bugnon, who knows him well after having received him on an internship. Having a father in charge of the regional natural park of the Monts d’Ardèche also helps. Moreover, Emelin Dupieux says he is first of all passionate about nature, he who spends most of his free time outdoors. “I started photography only three years ago, precisely to prolong the pleasure I had in observing the fauna that lives around my home,” he explains.

Little by little, the high school student equips himself with his own equipment, scours photography festivals to improve his technique and meet seasoned photographers. Above all, he devotes many of his weekends to this passion, “until bivouacking, sometimes, with my father,” he says.

The polar regions in a corner of the head

Simon Bugnon, who also started photography very young, assures us that he was far from having his qualities at the same age. “He still has to assert his gaze, find his own artistic approach,” he believes. Emelin Dupieux already has ideas in mind, he who says he loves photographing the echelette thichodrome. “A magnificent bird with its red wings, which lives on the cliffs and of which an individual comes every winter to nest near my house”, he describes.

The Ardéchois does not intend to limit itself to its department either. If he first thinks, once the baccalaureate in his pocket, to move towards a BTS “Management and protection of nature”, Emelin Dupieux dreams of being able to live off wildlife photography and travel. With, in a corner of his head, the idea of ​​surveying two regions which fascinates him above all. Antarctica and the Arctic. “I really like cold regions and the wildlife that lives there, he simply slips. These are very hostile places where, as a human being, one necessarily feels very small in front of nature. “

Emelin Dupieux would then follow in the footsteps of another photographer he cites, with Simon Bugnon, among his references. The French Vincent Munier, the first to have photographed the arctic wolf, and that we must listen to tell about his meeting with a pack of nine white wolves in 2013. Vincent Munier who, hey, hey, is the first photographer in the world to have received three times the special Eric Hosking Award for Wildlife Photographer of the Year.